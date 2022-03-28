UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Pledges Extra $472Mln In Funding For Food Programs Amid Price Hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Germany's Scholz Pledges Extra $472Mln in Funding for Food Programs Amid Price Hike

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Monday to boost federal funding for food purchases abroad by an additional 430 million euros ($472 million) in wake of a huge rise in food prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Monday to boost Federal funding for food purchases abroad by an additional 430 million Euros ($472 million) in wake of a huge rise in food prices.

"We must do everything to prevent a hunger catastrophe.

This year, Germany decided to unlock further 430 million, and most of it will go to the UN World Food Programme," he told a press conference in Berlin.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine has had a massive impact on food prices and supply worldwide, Scholz said. Russia and Ukraine account for a cumulative 30% of global wheat exports as well as a significant share of corn and sunflower oil sales.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia German Oil Germany Berlin Wheat Share Million

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi to host Pak-WI ODIs

Rawalpindi to host Pak-WI ODIs

4 minutes ago
 CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of sk ..

CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of skin diseases

4 minutes ago
 GAG exhibition showcases art pieces depicting hist ..

GAG exhibition showcases art pieces depicting historical, cultural landscape of ..

4 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Monitor North Korea Over Possible ..

South Korea, US Monitor North Korea Over Possible Nuke Test - Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Unmanned Robot Surface Ships Double US Maritime Su ..

Unmanned Robot Surface Ships Double US Maritime Surveillance in Middle East - Ad ..

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Adviser Threatens to Sue Companies Usi ..

Zelenskyy's Adviser Threatens to Sue Companies Using Russian Oil

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>