Germany's Scholz Says Assad Fall 'good News', Pledges Help For Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday welcomed the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad as "good news" and offered Berlin's help to stabilise the war-stricken country.
"Bashar al-Assad oppressed his people brutally. He has countless lives on his conscience and has driven numerous people to flee, many of whom have arrived in Germany," Scholz said in a statement.
"The end of Assad's rule in Syria is good news. Now it is important that law and order are quickly restored in Syria. All religious communities and all minorities must be protected now and in the future."
In a short tv address Scholz later said "we stand by all Syrians who are full of hope for a free, fair and safe Syria, whether they live in Syria themselves or abroad".
Syria must seek an orderly and peaceful transition process, the German chancellor added.
He pledged that "together with international partners and on the basis of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, Germany will make its contribution to this".
Assad's reported departure comes less than two weeks after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group challenged more than five decades of Assad family rule with a lightning rebel offensive that broke long-frozen frontlines in the country's civil war.
Scholz said that many Syrians "are wondering what will happen next because there are also radical and extremist forces among the resistance fighters".
He stressed that law and order must be quickly established and that "all religious communities, all ethnic groups and minorities must enjoy protection".
"A life of dignity and self-determination must be made possible for Syrians," Scholz said, adding that "territorial integrity and sovereignty are of crucial importance for the future of Syria".
"No country is another country's backyard, the illegitimate interference of third parties must end."
Russia and Iran had offered military support to help Assad's forces hold off the rebels, while Ankara backs some of the rebel groups involved in the offensive.
