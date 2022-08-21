UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Says Berlin Supplies Kiev With Enough Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Germany's Scholz Says Berlin Supplies Kiev With Enough Weapons

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries if there is no escalation.

Earlier this week, German media reported, citing Ukrainian official sources, that Ukrainian diplomats had asked Berlin several times since June to step up arms supplies but to no avail.

"Germany has been supplying Ukraine with a large amount of weapons. It is important to mention, we are continuing the regular deliveries, it is a very effective armament," Scholz said during the open house day at his office in Berlin.

The top official also said that the upcoming arms deliveries will include the Cobra radar system and the IRIS-T (Infra Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled) air defense systems.

He added that Germany will assist Ukraine as long as it is necessary but "the main principle" is that there should be no escalation of the conflict.

Berlin has signaled that it is running low on weapons and will help supplying Kiev with German-made hardware and munitions sourced from partner countries. Norway and Estonia supplied Ukraine with German weapons from their arsenals in July.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Norway Germany Berlin Kiev Estonia June July Sunday Media From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

12 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

21 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

21 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

22 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.