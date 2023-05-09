(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called the European Union's relations with China partner, competitive and systemically rival, noting that the competitiveness from the Chinese side has increased.

"Our relationship with China can be described as partners, competitive and systemic rivals, and rivalry and competitiveness on the side of China has certainly increase," Scholz said during the European parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc should have its own approach toward the ever-strengthening China, regardless of the EU's close relationship with the United States.

The United States has been nudging Europe to take a tougher stance on China, its economic rival and a growing military power, to contain its rising global influence. This is despite the fact that the EU, the US, and China remain the world's largest trading partners.