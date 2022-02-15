German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued on Tuesday that he saw Russia as part of the European security architecture, after Russia demanded security guarantees from NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued on Tuesday that he saw Russia as part of the European security architecture, after Russia demanded security guarantees from NATO.

"It is absolutely clear to us, Germans, and to all of the Europeans that a lasting security can only be achieved together with Russia, not against Russia.

We are united in this position, both in NATO and in the European Union," he told a news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.