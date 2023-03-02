BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) It is not possible to achieve peace in the conflict in Ukraine with demands to stop the supply of weapons to Kiev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"It is impossible to contribute to peace when here in Berlin they shout 'never war again' and at the same time demand that all arms supplies to Ukraine be stopped," Scholz told lawmakers.

There cannot be and will not be a peaceful solution that does not take into account the position of Kiev, he said, adding that Germany adheres to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position on peace negotiations.

Additionally, the chancellor said that more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had undergone military training in Germany, and another 1,000 soldiers would soon arrive in the country.