BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

"I plan to do this (speak with Putin) again in the near future," Scholz said at a church congress Nuremberg, as quoted by the dpa news agency.

The German chancellor believes that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory is an essential condition of "just peace."

There were public calls for "negotiations" in the room where the chancellor was giving the speech, to which he responded by saying it was important to understand "who is negotiating with whom, as well as about what," the dpa reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Germany had not made a request yet to organize a phone conversation with the Russian leader.

In February, the German cabinet said it was important to maintain contacts with Moscow in the hope for any progress. Last time, Scholz and Putin spoke on the phone in December.