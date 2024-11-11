Open Menu

Germany's Scholz Says Ready To Hold Confidence Vote This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year

Germany's embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he would be ready to ask for a confidence vote this year to pave the way for snap elections

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Germany's embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he would be ready to ask for a confidence vote this year to pave the way for snap elections.

Scholz, whose coalition collapsed on Wednesday, said in a tv interview that "for me it would not be a problem" to ask for the parliamentary vote before Christmas, if major parties agree. Previously, he had spoken of a mid-January vote and a late-March election.

"I also want that it happens quickly," the centre-left leader said, referring to a return to the ballot boxes, in an interview on public broadcaster ARD.

The coalition crisis, rooted in differences over economic and fiscal policy, came to a head late Wednesday when Scholz sacked his rebellious finance minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats.

That reduced the unruly three-party coalition government to two parties -- Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens.

The crisis erupted just as Donald Trump won the White House race with as yet unknown consequences for transatlantic trade and the wars in Ukraine and the middle East.

Scholz's political rivals have threatened to block his minority government from passing laws unless he immediately seeks a confidence vote.

The chancellor Sunday suggested his Social Democrats' parliamentary leader Rolf Muetzenich hold talks on the timing of the confidence vote with the head of the conservative opposition CDU, Friedrich Merz.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Minority Christmas Vote Threatened White House Trump Germany Middle East Democrats Sunday Christian TV From Government Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

2 minutes ago
 Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s effort ..

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku fo ..

Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,

12 minutes ago
 realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 ..

Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..

37 minutes ago
 vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and D ..

Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 “OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Di ..

“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”

49 minutes ago
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R- ..

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..

57 minutes ago
 Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in ..

Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in August

12 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feed ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

12 minutes ago
 PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summ ..

PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summit to press for Gaza ceasefire

12 minutes ago
 U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Kar ..

U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes AP ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World