(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany will not recognize results of the "imitation of referendums" on joining Russia in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Russia-controlled regions of Ukraine as a sign of support of Kiev on the issue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Germany will not recognize results of the "imitation of referendums" on joining Russia in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Russia-controlled regions of Ukraine as a sign of support of Kiev on the issue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Russia must withdraw its troops. Ukraine has the right to defend the integrity, sovereignty... of its country. In this, we support Ukraine. In this regard, it is clear that this imitation of referendums cannot be recognized," Scholz told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, as broadcast by German tv channel Welt.

Earlier in the day, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would stage referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.