UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Tells Allies Who Can Send Tanks To Ukraine To 'Do So Now'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Germany's Scholz Tells Allies Who Can Send Tanks to Ukraine to 'Do So Now'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that countries that had battle tanks available should give them to Ukraine now.

"Those who can send such tanks should do so now," Scholz said in a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, which has been dominated by the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

Scholz shrugged off a question from journalists about why he was campaigning for allies to deliver on their pledge after they spent months trying to convince Germany to move ahead with tank deliveries.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this week that NATO allies would only muster half of a battalion of the newest Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks.

Scholz initially promised that they would put together two battalions numbering 80 to 90 tanks.

The pledge came despite consistent warnings from Russia that the West was only prolonging the conflict by arming Kiev with increasingly deadly weapons.

Scholz admitted on Friday that Ukraine was in for a prolonged conflict, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the fighting could be over this year. Scholz said it would be "wise" to let Russia know that the West was prepared to stand by Ukraine as long as needed.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Germany Munich Kiev Tank From

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

7 minutes ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

1 hour ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head off ..

Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.