BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that countries that had battle tanks available should give them to Ukraine now.

"Those who can send such tanks should do so now," Scholz said in a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, which has been dominated by the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

Scholz shrugged off a question from journalists about why he was campaigning for allies to deliver on their pledge after they spent months trying to convince Germany to move ahead with tank deliveries.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this week that NATO allies would only muster half of a battalion of the newest Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks.

Scholz initially promised that they would put together two battalions numbering 80 to 90 tanks.

The pledge came despite consistent warnings from Russia that the West was only prolonging the conflict by arming Kiev with increasingly deadly weapons.

Scholz admitted on Friday that Ukraine was in for a prolonged conflict, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the fighting could be over this year. Scholz said it would be "wise" to let Russia know that the West was prepared to stand by Ukraine as long as needed.