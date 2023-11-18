Open Menu

Germany's Scholz Tells Netanyahu Of 'urgent Need' To Ease Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Germany's Scholz tells Netanyahu of 'urgent need' to ease Gaza humanitarian crisis

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday there was an "urgent need" to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli forces have vowed to destroy Hamas.

Scholz "underscored the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation for residents in the Gaza Strip," his office said in a statement after a call between the two leaders.

"Humanitarian ceasefires could contribute to a significant improvement in care for the population," the statement said.

