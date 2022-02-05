UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz To Host Baltic Leaders In Berlin On Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian leaders in Berlin on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said.

"The focus of the talks will be on the situation in and around Ukraine as well as security in eastern Europe," Wolfgang Buechner said in a statement on Friday.

Latvian President Gitanas Nauseda, Lithuanian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will speak to reporters before joining Scholz for four-way talks at 6 p.m. (17:00GMT).

Scholz will travel to Moscow on February 15, a day after a planned visit to Kiev. He is also due in Washington on Monday for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

>