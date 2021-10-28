Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister and likely next chancellor, will join Angela Merkel in her bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, government sources said on Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister and likely next chancellor, will join Angela Merkel in her bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, government sources said on Thursday.

The joint meetings with leaders including US President Joe Biden are intended to send a "special signal" and to show "a great deal of continuity in the G20 process", the sources said.