Germany's Scholz To Talk Migrants, Mideast On Turkey Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the escalating middle East crisis and migration. Ankara hopes to speed up the purchase of Eurofighter jets.
Scholz, who last visited in March 2022 a few months after taking office, will meet President Erdogan in Istanbul.
Last week, German officials said the Ukraine war, the Middle East conflict and migration would be the main focus of the visit.
Turkey's relations with Germany -- home to Europe's largest Turkish diaspora of some three million people -- are sensitive and Berlin has voiced concerns over the state of human rights and democracy under Erdogan.
The outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has further strained ties.
Erdogan has long been a fierce critic of Israel's year-long military campaign in Gaza and its recent deadly push into Lebanon, comparing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.
But Berlin is a strong supporter of Israel and has defended its right to self-defence, while increasingly calling for restraint.
When Erdogan visited Germany last year, he traded barbs with Scholz over the conflict.
"The first, second and third item on Scholz's agenda is likely to be refugee cooperation as anti-refugee sentiment is rising throughout Europe," Ozgur Unluhisarcikli of the German Marshall Fund, a US think tank, told AFP.
Scholz's government has been under heightened pressure over the issue after a series of violent crimes and extremist attacks committed by asylum seekers.
Last month, Berlin said it had agreed a plan with Ankara to step up its deportations of Turkish failed asylum seekers -- only for Turkey to swiftly deny any such deal had been struck.
Even so, immigration was likely to be a topic where both states "will be on the same page," said Deniz Sert, an international relations professor at Istanbul's Ozyegin University.
"Both will argue they have the right and obligation to protect order within their borders, and that irregular migrants are the threat," she said.
