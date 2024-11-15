Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Brazil next week, a government source in Berlin said Friday.

During their meeting on Tuesday on the summit's sidelines, they will discuss the Ukraine and Middle East wars, China-Germany relations and conditions for global fair trade, the source said.

China was the largest trading partner last year for Germany, Europe's biggest economy, which is expected to shrink for a second year in a row.

German industry has been hit by elevated energy prices in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and by rising competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The challenges have been particularly acute for Germany's car makers, who have made huge profits in China, but now face local competition, particularly in the growing market for electric vehicles.

The importance of China for the German economy has led Scholz to try and chart a middle course during his time in office.

The German leader has not matched the harsh trade rhetoric coming out of Washington and some European capitals, instead seeking to be a critical partner to Beijing.

Scholz last met Xi in April in Beijing, where he pressed the Chinese leader to use his influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Since then, Chinese ally North Korea has reportedly entered the conflict, sending troops to fight alongside Moscow's forces.

The meeting could be Scholz's last with the Chinese leader, as Germany heads towards new elections in February.

Scholz's Social Democrats currently trail in the polls well behind the conservative CDU-CSU bloc. If confirmed on election day, such a result would likely see Scholz depart as chancellor.