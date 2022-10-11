UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz To Visit China In Early November - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to visit China on November 3-4, US-based newspaper Politico reported, citing officials with knowledge of the travel plans.

This will be the first visit of the leader of a G7 country to China after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scholz is likely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the newspaper.

The chancellor's visit to China will be in line with his intention to continue the approach of his predecessor Angela Merkel, wh maintained close economic ties with Germany's biggest trading partner, China, according to the newspaper. At the same time, Berlin takes a critical position regarding Beijing's position on Russia's special operation in Ukraine, as well as the human rights issue.

The German government gave no official comments on the reported plans.

