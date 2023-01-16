UrduPoint.com

Published January 16, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to visit Japan in March for negotiations with the country's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing a source in the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to visit Japan in March for negotiations with the country's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing a source in the government.

During the visit, Scholz and Kishida are expected to begin intergovernmental talks, which will also involve their ministers, to discuss issues ranging from the energy and food crises to strengthening supply chains to sustain economic growth, the source said, according to Kyodo.

The German chancellor will be the last of the G7 leaders to meet with Kishida after Japan took over as group president in 2023, the report said.

On Friday, Kishida ended his six-day Group of Seven tour in Washington, during which he also visited France, Italy, the UK and Canada.

The next G7 summit will take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

