BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay one-day visits to Vietnam and Singapore for economic cooperation talks before heading for the G20 summit in Bali, Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

"Ahead of his participation in the G20 summit, the Federal Chancellor will first visit Vietnam on Sunday, November 13, and then Singapore on Monday, November 14," Buchner told reporters at a briefing.

In Hanoi, Scholz will meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, In Singapore, Scholz is scheduled to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

After the official meetings, the German chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habek will attend the ongoing Asia-Pacific German business Conference in Singapore, the spokesperson added.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.