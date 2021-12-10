UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Too Weak To Defend Russia Ties Against Allied Pressure - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:27 PM

Germany's Scholz Too Weak to Defend Russia Ties Against Allied Pressure - Lawmaker

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not have the political muscle of his predecessor to stand up to allies when it comes to working with Russia in his country's national interest, Eugen Schmidt, a lawmaker with the right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not have the political muscle of his predecessor to stand up to allies when it comes to working with Russia in his country's national interest, Eugen Schmidt, a lawmaker with the right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik.

"With regard to relations with Russia... I would only cautiously note that most likely Germany will be less independent in pursuing its foreign policy goals, acting more in the interests of NATO and the EU," he said.

Scholz took over from Angela Merkel after a vote in parliament on Wednesday, bringing down the curtain on her 16-year rule. Before that, the chief Social Democrat languished in Merkel's shadow for years, serving as vice president and finance minister since 2018.

"Just by looking at his insignificant political weight in the international arena, Scholz's ability to rally Europe around Germany like Merkel did in the past, as well as his overall influence on international politics, are rather questionable," Schmidt said.

He suggested that Scholz would have problems protecting German interests even from his minority coalition partners. A case in point is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was frequently criticized by Greens leader Annalena Baerbock, now the top German diplomat, during the election campaign.

The AfD legislator argued further that financial scandals that marred Scholz's tenure betrayed his campaign pledge of seeking "respect for all." He said the former finance chief "has respect exclusively for big money."

Scholz's ministry was rattled by accusations in September that its anti-money laundering unit had hushed up suspected wrongdoings, less than a year after another financial auditor under the ministry's auspices was raided in the probe into an accounting fraud by the German blue-chip firm Wirecard.

"Most likely, Scholz will be the chancellor of banks and concerns, and not the people of Germany," Schmidt said.

Related Topics

Election NATO Minority Russia Europe Parliament Vote German Germany Nord Angela Merkel Money September Gas 2018 All From Top Weight

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Sy ..

PM will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi today

6 minutes ago
 Improvement in sanitation system, pollution free e ..

Improvement in sanitation system, pollution free environment top priorities: Fai ..

42 seconds ago
 Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially tie knot

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially tie knot

29 minutes ago
 China Highly Appreciates Nicaragua's Decision to R ..

China Highly Appreciates Nicaragua's Decision to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Be ..

44 seconds ago
 OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Succ ..

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Successful Presidential Election

43 minutes ago
 No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: ..

No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: Moeed Yusuf

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.