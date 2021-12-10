(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not have the political muscle of his predecessor to stand up to allies when it comes to working with Russia in his country's national interest, Eugen Schmidt, a lawmaker with the right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not have the political muscle of his predecessor to stand up to allies when it comes to working with Russia in his country's national interest, Eugen Schmidt, a lawmaker with the right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik.

"With regard to relations with Russia... I would only cautiously note that most likely Germany will be less independent in pursuing its foreign policy goals, acting more in the interests of NATO and the EU," he said.

Scholz took over from Angela Merkel after a vote in parliament on Wednesday, bringing down the curtain on her 16-year rule. Before that, the chief Social Democrat languished in Merkel's shadow for years, serving as vice president and finance minister since 2018.

"Just by looking at his insignificant political weight in the international arena, Scholz's ability to rally Europe around Germany like Merkel did in the past, as well as his overall influence on international politics, are rather questionable," Schmidt said.

He suggested that Scholz would have problems protecting German interests even from his minority coalition partners. A case in point is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was frequently criticized by Greens leader Annalena Baerbock, now the top German diplomat, during the election campaign.

The AfD legislator argued further that financial scandals that marred Scholz's tenure betrayed his campaign pledge of seeking "respect for all." He said the former finance chief "has respect exclusively for big money."

Scholz's ministry was rattled by accusations in September that its anti-money laundering unit had hushed up suspected wrongdoings, less than a year after another financial auditor under the ministry's auspices was raided in the probe into an accounting fraud by the German blue-chip firm Wirecard.

"Most likely, Scholz will be the chancellor of banks and concerns, and not the people of Germany," Schmidt said.