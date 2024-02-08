Open Menu

Germany's Scholz Urges EU, US To Do More On Ukraine Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday urged the European Union and United States to step up efforts to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine, ahead of a visit to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden.

"We must find a way to all do more together," Scholz said in Berlin, adding that what had been promised by Europe and the United States to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow was "still not enough".

Scholz's visit to key ally the United States comes as a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv pushed by Biden has become held up in the Senate amid Republican chaos.

EU leaders last week agreed 50 billion Euros ($54 billion) of aid for Ukraine, overcoming months of opposition from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

The German leader has voiced hope this could help Biden in his efforts to push through the package in Washington.

