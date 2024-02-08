Germany's Scholz Urges EU, US To Do More On Ukraine Aid
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 05:53 PM
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday urged the European Union and United States to step up efforts to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine, ahead of a visit to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday urged the European Union and United States to step up efforts to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine, ahead of a visit to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden.
Scholz's visit to key ally the United States comes as a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv pushed by Biden has become held up in the Senate amid Republican chaos.
"We must find a way to all do more together," Scholz said in Berlin, adding that what had been promised by Europe and the United States to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow was "still not enough".
EU leaders last week agreed 50 billion Euros ($54 billion) of aid for Ukraine, overcoming months of opposition from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.
The German leader has voiced hope this could help Biden in his efforts to push through the package in Washington.
In his comments Thursday, Scholz said that Germany had made a "very large contribution but it will not be enough on its own".
"Now is the moment where we have to do what is necessary -- that is, to jointly give Ukraine the opportunity to defend itself.
"At the same time, (we have to) send a very clear signal to the Russian president -- that he cannot count on our support diminishing but that it will last long enough and it will be big enough".
In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal ahead of the trip, Scholz wrote: "Make no mistake: A Russian victory in Ukraine would not only be the end of Ukraine as a free, democratic and independent state, it would also dramatically change the face of Europe."
He added that it would "deal a severe blow to the liberal world order."
Scholz said that "the sooner Mr. Putin understands that we are in this for the long haul, the sooner the war in Ukraine will end. The only way that we can contribute to a lasting peace is by keeping up our support, unity and resolve.".
Scholz departs Thursday for Washington, and will hold talks with Biden Friday.
Recent Stories
Polling ends peacefully in Sargodha
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery
Polling concludes in Faisalabad peacefully
Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Rawalpindi district
PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo
Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling s ..
Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts
Election 2024: Polling time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
More Stories From World
-
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery6 minutes ago
-
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia17 minutes ago
-
Iraq slams US after strike kills pro-Iran commander29 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior Displays Al-Dahna armored vehicle at WDS 202429 minutes ago
-
NASA launches new climate mission to study ocean, atmosphere29 minutes ago
-
Ghana suffers constant air pollution as extremely dusty weather condition sets in29 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk39 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk49 minutes ago
-
Russia blocks remaining anti-Putin campaigner Nadezhdin from election1 hour ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief Temesgen as new deputy PM1 hour ago
-
Paris Olympics medals to contain 'piece of Eiffel Tower'2 hours ago
-
Football: Paths to Asian Cup final2 hours ago