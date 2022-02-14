(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called on Russia to accept the West's pursuit of talks to ease tensions over Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called on Russia to accept the West's pursuit of talks to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Scholz told reporters in Kyiv there was "no reasonable justification" for the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders and urged Moscow "to take up the existing offers of dialogue".