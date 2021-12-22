UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Voices 'concern' Over Ukraine In Call With Putin

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:17 AM

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his "concern" Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the border with Ukraine in his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The two leaders "discussed the increased Russian military presence around Ukraine. The chancellor expressed his concern about the situation and spoke of the urgent need for de-escalation," a statement released by Scholz's office said.

