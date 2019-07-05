UrduPoint.com
Germany's Sea-Eye Says Rescued 65 Migrants Off Libya

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye said its vessel "Alan Kurdi" had rescued 65 people from an overloaded rubber boat on Friday in international waters off the Libyan coast.

The blue dinghy lacked sufficient drinking water for the 64 men and one woman, and there was no satellite phone or navigation aid on board, the group said in a statement.

"The people aboard this rubber dinghy were incredibly lucky," said the NGO, stressing that their chance of being spotted with binoculars had been negligible.

"Without a GPS-enabled telephone or basic nautical knowledge, these young people would probably not have reached land and would have disappeared," said Gorden Isler, operations director on the "Alan Kurdi".

The group said that the inflatable boat, spotted 63 kilometres (40 miles) off the Libyan coast, had at first tried to escape, apparently fearing the charity ship belonged to the Libyan Coast Guard.

Sea-Eye said its ship was trying to establish contact with Libyan authorities but had so far received no answer from Tripoli while "the rescue centres in Rome and Valletta are also silent".

Charities that rescue migrants making the perilous journey from Africa to Europe have repeatedly come into conflict with Italy, which does not want them to dock and bring more migrants, accusing the groups of aiding human traffickers.

