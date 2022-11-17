UrduPoint.com

Germany's Siemens Sells Whole Financing, Leasing Business In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Germany's Siemens Sells Whole Financing, Leasing Business in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) German industrial giant Siemens said on Thursday that it had sold its whole financing and leasing business in Russia at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, that is in the third quarter of the Calendar year.

In general, Siemens demonstrated strong financial showings and titled its press release "Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022 - Strong fourth quarter finish."

"Siemens sold its entire financing and leasing business in Russia at the end of Q4 FY 2022," the statement said.

In August, Russia's Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing Germany's reluctance to return a Siemens gas turbine to Russia after its maintenance.

Siemens AG is one of the world's leading electrical goods, electronics and energy equipment manufacturers, and industry service providers. In May, the company said that it would exit the Russian market as a result of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24.

