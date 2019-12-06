UrduPoint.com
Germany's Social Democratic Party Rejects Motion To Quit Ruling Coalition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) voted on Friday against a motion that proposed quitting the coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

The majority of delegates rejected during the televised congress in Berlin the motion that demanded an immediate withdrawal, allowing the SPD to open negotiations with the Christian Democratic Union.

The party backed a roadmap for talks with Merkel's party on a more efficient climate policy, a higher minimal wage of at least 12 Euros ($13) an hour and more investment in public infrastructure, such as schools, transport and internet.

