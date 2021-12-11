UrduPoint.com

Germany's Social Democrats Elect Two New Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Germany's Social Democrats elect two new leaders

Germany's governing Social Democrats on Saturday elected a centrist and a left-wing figurehead as its two new leaders, days after their election candidate Olaf Scholz was sworn in as chancellor

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany's governing Social Democrats on Saturday elected a centrist and a left-wing figurehead as its two new leaders, days after their election candidate Olaf Scholz was sworn in as chancellor.

The SPD returned to government following their victory in September's election, forming an unprecedented three-party coalition with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats after ex-chancellor Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure ended.

SPD activists voted for Lars Klingbeil, a centrist close to Scholz, and Saskia Esken, who has served as the party's co-president for two years and represents its left wing.

Klingbeil received 86.3 percent of votes and Esken 76.7 percent in a mostly virtual SPD congress in Berlin, with numbers limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SPD's return to power was initially deemed unlikely, but it emerged from this year's poll with the most votes and seats in Germany's Federal parliament.

Half of the SPD's MPs are new to parliament and a quarter are younger than 35, symbolising the party's renewal after years in the wilderness.

"A victory in the legislative elections isn't enough for me. We must continue on this path," Klingbeil, 43, told party delegates.

"I want to lead the SPD towards a new strength, a new pride," added Esken, 60.

Klingbeil, who replaces outgoing leader Norbert Walter-Borjans, has served as the SPD's general secretary for four years and is viewed as a key actor in the SPD's electoral revival.

He is credited with uniting the SPD's different factions behind Scholz for the election and soothing internal divisions.

Kevin Kuehnert, a longtime rival to Scholz and member of the SPD's left wing, is due to become the party's next general secretary.

The SPD faces tests in four regional elections next year.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Germany Berlin Lead Angela Merkel September Democrats Congress From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet amends &#039;Food Labeling Policy&#039 ..

UAE Cabinet amends &#039;Food Labeling Policy&#039; from mandatory to optional

5 minutes ago
 International Superyacht Summit 2021 witnesses rec ..

International Superyacht Summit 2021 witnesses record number of attendees from g ..

5 minutes ago
 Sikhs cast votes for Khalistan referendum

Sikhs cast votes for Khalistan referendum

4 minutes ago
 CDA, PIDE to conduct joint study to mitigate traff ..

CDA, PIDE to conduct joint study to mitigate traffic issues

5 minutes ago
 Daughter of first American astronaut launches on B ..

Daughter of first American astronaut launches on Blue Origin flight

6 minutes ago
 Libya delays list of presidential election candida ..

Libya delays list of presidential election candidates

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.