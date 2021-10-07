The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has begun negotiations with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) on the possible formation of a new government, the n-tv channel reported on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has begun negotiations with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) on the possible formation of a new government, the n-tv channel reported on Thursday.

All main representatives of the three parties arrived on Thursday morning at the CityCube conference center in Berlin, where negotiations are supposed to take place. At the same time, they did not make any comments. It is unclear how long the first round of talks will last.

Germany held legislative elections on September 26. The Social Democrats emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left.

Since no party won more than half of the vote, their representatives must agree on a ruling coalition. The Greens and the FDP decided to begin negotiations with the SPD, not ruling out a possible coalition with the CDU/CSU.