Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have overtaken the Greens, polling at 21%, just 2 points behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU), a survey has shown

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have overtaken the Greens, polling at 21%, just 2 points behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU), a survey has shown.

This is the closest the center-left SPD has come to the CDU/CSU since before the 2017 general election, according to the Forsa study conducted last week for RTL and NTV broadcasters.

With less than six weeks left until the next vote, the CDU/CSU bloc is polling at 23%. The Greens have lost a point, landing at 19%. The liberal Free Democrats are at 12%, the right-wing AfD at 10%, and the Left at 6%.

Both the governing conservatives and Social Democrats are looking to be in a strong position to win the chancellorship and form a three-way coalition with the pro-business FDP.