UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's SPD Loses Support After Electing Anti-Coalition Leadership Duo - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Germany's SPD Loses Support After Electing Anti-Coalition Leadership Duo - Poll

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) saw its support shrink 3 percentage points after choosing two governing coalition critics to co-head it last week, a poll out Saturday has revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) saw its support shrink 3 percentage points after choosing two governing coalition critics to co-head it last week, a poll out Saturday has revealed.

The leftist duo of Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans was confirmed as party co-leaders at the congress this past Friday. Delegates also agreed not to quit the coalition with the conservatives for now.

A Forsa survey, conducted for German television channels RTL and n-tv from December 2-6, found that support for the SPD had slipped to 11 percent from 14 percent recorded last week.

Their coalition partners from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and Bavaria's Christian Social Union saw their standing improve by 1 point to 28 percent.

The Greens remained the third-biggest party at 22 percent, while support for the Left was unchanged at 8 percent. Right-wing Alternative for Germany rose in the poll from 13 percent to 14 percent. The liberal Free Democratic Party was on 9 percent, up 1 point since last week.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel December Congress Christian TV From

Recent Stories

Minister vows to protect human rights

3 seconds ago

Italian Foreign Minister Proposes to Reconsider An ..

5 seconds ago

Indian police investigated over killings of rape s ..

2 minutes ago

Open courts held across MEPCO region

2 minutes ago

International day of persons with disabilities obs ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister issues guidelines for officers' pos ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.