MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Germany 's Social Democratic Party (SPD) saw its support shrink 3 percentage points after choosing two governing coalition critics to co-head it last week, a poll out Saturday has revealed.

The leftist duo of Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans was confirmed as party co-leaders at the congress this past Friday. Delegates also agreed not to quit the coalition with the conservatives for now.

A Forsa survey, conducted for German television channels RTL and n-tv from December 2-6, found that support for the SPD had slipped to 11 percent from 14 percent recorded last week.

Their coalition partners from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and Bavaria's Christian Social Union saw their standing improve by 1 point to 28 percent.

The Greens remained the third-biggest party at 22 percent, while support for the Left was unchanged at 8 percent. Right-wing Alternative for Germany rose in the poll from 13 percent to 14 percent. The liberal Free Democratic Party was on 9 percent, up 1 point since last week.