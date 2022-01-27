UrduPoint.com

Germany's SPD Says Europe Cannot Remain Peaceful For Long Without Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Germany's SPD Says Europe Cannot Remain Peaceful for Long Without Russia

Lasting peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, but any Russian aggression will require retaliatory measures, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Lasting peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, but any Russian aggression will require retaliatory measures, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Thursday.

"Long-term peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, and possible only with Russia," he told the German parliament, calling for "clarity and consequences" on Europe's part in the event Russia "crosses the border politically or geographically."

He stressed, however, that potential measures exclude arms supplies to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed claims put forward by the West and Ukraine that its troop buildup near the border with Ukraine was in preparation to attack the neighboring country. Moscow pointed to NATO's military activity near Russian borders and offered a set of proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. The latter provided a private written response to Moscow's proposals on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament German Germany United States Border Event

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, I ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, Iraq

41 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism relat ..

Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism related incidents in coming days

48 minutes ago
 Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

27 seconds ago
 Keys upbeat for 2022 despite Barty thrashing

Keys upbeat for 2022 despite Barty thrashing

29 seconds ago
 Putin Not Commenting on Lawmakers' Call to Supply ..

Putin Not Commenting on Lawmakers' Call to Supply Eastern Ukraine With Arms - Kr ..

30 seconds ago
 Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled ..

Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled Areas in Syria- Russian Foreig ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>