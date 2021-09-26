(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) The Social Democrats' secretary general Lars Klingbeil said shortly after the polls closed in Germany that his party was ready to discuss the makeup of the next Federal government.

"The SPD is back.

We will celebrate tonight, and tomorrow we will think of how we can put a stable government together," he told reporters.

Klingbeil dodged a question on possible coalition partners, saying a party conference would hold discussions on the next step on Monday.