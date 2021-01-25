UrduPoint.com
Germany's Stance On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Remains Unchanged - Gov't Spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Germany's stance on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project remains unchallenged, although Berlin is taking calls to stop its construction into consideration, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

The issue of new EU sanctions against Russia is being discussed in the European Union in light of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Last Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, demanding EU nations to immediately stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as well as increase pressure on Russia, which is accused of poisoning Navalny. Several countries, including France, Poland and the Czech Republic spoke in favor of new sanctions. Seibert reminded that Chancellor Angela Merkel talked about the issue last week.

"She said that her basic stance and the basic stance of the Federal government have not changed.

It remains that way," Seiber said, mentioning that Berlin has taken into account the European Parliament's call.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, when the doctors determined that he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the politician was taken to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. Earlier in January, Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

