Germany's Stance On Tanks Supplies To Kiev Undermines Country's Defense Sector - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Germany's reluctance to approve supplies of Leopard tanks to Ukraine could be a blow to the country's defense industry, Financial Times reported on Monday, citing defense industry officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Germany's reluctance to approve supplies of Leopard tanks to Ukraine could be a blow to the country's defense industry, Financial Times reported on Monday, citing defense industry officials.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine in February, the European Union and NATO tried to encourage European governments to work on joint defense projects, but the indignation caused by the refusal of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev gave other countries reason to doubt Germany's partnership qualities, the newspaper reported.

"Put simply, it is great news for any of Germany's competitors in the defence space," one of the officials told the newspaper.

Polish, Slovak and industry officials also warn the German government that future purchases and military cooperation are at risk, the report added.

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin would lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine for third countries if any such requests were made. On Tuesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw had requested permission from Germany to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

