MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Statements delivered by Germany and other Western states on the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny appear increasingly grotesque while still lacking substance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"They force us to simply believe in it," Zakharova told Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The spokeswoman recalled how Western states amply used a similar "ultimatum wording of statements" in the aftermath of the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK town of Salisbury in 2018.

"Today we see an altered wording ” you have to admit without any objections what we are not even going to support by any facts. At this point, this is already taking some absolutely grotesque forms," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman further revealed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was the one to cancel his September 15 visit to Germany due to the fact that "the current format and circumstances, which became the new premise despite earlier agreements with the German side, rendered the Russian foreign minister's visit to Germany not topical."

"We informed the German side about it. Today, we were surprised by that Germany did not find the courage to tell the truth about how the events unfolded in actuality. One should rely on facts," Zakharova said.

According to an earlier communication from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov canceled the visit to Berlin due to alterations in the working scheduled of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, as they originally planned to hold bilateral talks.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to Berlin-based Charite for further treatment.

It was not until September 2 that German doctors claimed Navalny's samples contained traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Leonid Rink, a scientist directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that Navalny's symptoms were uncharacteristic of poisoning with this toxin.

According to the Russian authorities, Berlin so far provided Moscow with neither an official notification on the findings, nor assistance in the investigation launched by the Russian law enforcement immediately upon Navalny's initial emergency hospitalization in Russia.

Novichok is the same military-grade nerve agent that the UK claimed was used to poison the Skripals in Salisbury. London provided no evidence to support its claim that Moscow orchestrated the attack.