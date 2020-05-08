(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday praised the role of allies from all sides in liberating the continent from Nazism, as the world commemorates the anniversary of the defeat of Germany in World War II.

Earlier in the day, the president, along with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of both houses of parliament and the constitutional court, laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of war and dictatorship in the center of Berlin.

"Here in Berlin, where a war for extermination was planned and unleashed and where it returned in all its fury of destruction, here in Berlin, we would like to remember it together. We would like to remember together with the representatives of the allies from east and west who liberated this continent suffering enormous losses.

Together with our partners from all parts of Europe who suffered under the German occupation and nonetheless were ready for reconciliation," Steinmeier said during a ceremony broadcast by German tv channels.

On May 8, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting its defeat in WW2. This day is celebrated in many countries as Victory day.

Due to differences in time zones, it was already May 9 in the Soviet Union, which is why Russia, as well as other former Soviet republics, celebrate it a day later.