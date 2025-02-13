Germany's Thyssenkrupp Narrows Losses But Warns Of Uncertainty
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) German industrial giant and steelmaker Thyssenkrupp said Thursday it narrowed its losses in the first quarter but cut its 2025 outlook and warned of "uncertainty" amid growing global trade friction.
The group posted a net loss of 51 million Euros ($53 million), compared to a loss of 314 million euros the same time last year, it said in a statement.
Group sales fell to 7.8 billion euros from 8.2 billion euros year-on-year.
"Despite the challenging market environment, we improved our performance in the first quarter," chief financial officer Jens Schulte said, adding that "structural measures to improve efficiency and reduce costs are delivering initial successes.
"
Shares rose eight percent at the open of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, boosted by Thyssenkrupp's operating profit of 191 million euros smashing analyst expectations of 144 million.
Lower raw material and energy costs boosted profit at Thyssenkrupp's Steel Europe business even as sales fell at the division.
In November, Thyssenkrupp said that it planned to cut around 5,000 jobs at Steel Europe and outsource a further 6,000 by 2030 out of 27,000 employed overall.
