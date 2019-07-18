UrduPoint.com
Germany's Top Diplomat Notes Russia's Significance For Long-Term Peace In Europe

KONIGSWINTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Continued peace in Europe is impossible without cooperation with Russia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday ahead of Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov's visit to the European country.

"Though currently, we have essentially different opinions on a lot of issues, dialogue with Russia is still necessary. Without Moscow, we will not be able to address the pressing issues of global politics. And we will not achieve continued peace in Europe unless we cooperate," Maas said, as quoted in a statement by the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Mass noted that during his meeting with Lavrov later on Thursday, he would address the issues of preserving the Iran nuclear deal, future of arms control and situation in the east of Ukraine.

Lavrov's visit to Germany will begin later in the day.

Apart from holding bilateral talks, the Russian and German diplomats are expected to participate in the Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum. The 18th plenary session of the forum is held in the cities of Konigswinter and Bonn on Thursday and Friday.

