ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The German unemployment went down in May as trade and services recovered due to easing pandemic restrictions, according to Labour Office figures on Tuesday.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of unemployed people fell by 4,000 to 2.285 million while the market expected a decrease of around 16,000.

The demand for new personnel also increased, with 865,000 jobs registered in May in non-seasonally adjusted terms -- 211,000 more than a year ago.

"Employment continues to grow and the demand for new workers continues to move at a very high level," head of the Labour Office Detlef Scheele said in a written statement. The use of short-time work and the number of employees affected by short-time work recently diminished as well.