MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) German energy company Uniper, which is one the European partners of the Nord Stream 2 project, believes that the pipeline construction will be completed, as the available investment is enough, Uniper SE CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the company expressed the belief in its interim report that the United States' possible new sanctions increased the probability of construction non-completion.

"We have been fully implementing our financial obligations ... We believe there is enough money to complete the construction of the gas pipeline," Schierenbeck said at a telephone press conference.

The official praised progress in project implementation, noting that the possible date of the pipeline launch could not be disclosed.

"We believe the project will be implemented," Schierenbeck assured.