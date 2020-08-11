UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Uniper Believes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Will Be Completed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Germany's Uniper Believes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Will Be Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) German energy company Uniper, which is one the European partners of the Nord Stream 2 project, believes that the pipeline construction will be completed, as the available investment is enough, Uniper SE CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the company expressed the belief in its interim report that the United States' possible new sanctions increased the probability of construction non-completion.

"We have been fully implementing our financial obligations ... We believe there is enough money to complete the construction of the gas pipeline," Schierenbeck said at a telephone press conference.

The official praised progress in project implementation, noting that the possible date of the pipeline launch could not be disclosed.

"We believe the project will be implemented," Schierenbeck assured.

Related Topics

German Company Nord Progress United States Money Gas

Recent Stories

Illegal appointments and promotions in LHC establi ..

10 minutes ago

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.