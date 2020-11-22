UrduPoint.com
Germany's Uniper Says In Touch With Authorities On Possible US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) German energy company Uniper told Sputnik on Sunday that it was fulfilling its obligations as a financial partner of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, adding that it is in contact with the authorities on possible US sanctions.

"Uniper is currently keeping in touch with the relevant government bodies [on possible US sanctions against the project," the company's representative said, adding that these talks are confidential.

The representative also noted that Uniper had always fulfilled its commitments as one of the five financial partners of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Earlier in November, Reuters reported, citing congressional aides, that US lawmakers would include sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the new National Defense Authorization Act that will target insurance companies and ship vessels facilitating the construction of the project. About 120 companies from more than 12 European counties would be affected by the US sanctions, the media added.

