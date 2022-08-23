UrduPoint.com

Germany's Uniper To Launch Reserve Coal Power Plant To Secure Electricity Supply

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Germany's Uniper to Launch Reserve Coal Power Plant to Secure Electricity Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) German energy company Uniper announced the restart of commercial power generation at a reserve coal-fired power plant in a bid to ensure the country's energy security in winter.

"Uniper's Heyden 4 hard-coal-fired power plant in Petershagen near Minden will again produce electricity for the market from 29 August 2022 and probably until 30 April 2023," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The plant's output will be limited due to poor rail transportation capacities of coal to the facility, Uniper said, noting that the restriction may be lifted when additional transport capacities become available.

The Heyden 4 plant will resume electricity production under the so-called Substitute Power Plant Maintenance act, which aims to secure German energy supplies ahead of winter.

If the deadline of the act is extended, the plant may continue operating for another year.

In 2020, Uniper ceased commercial energy production at the Heyden 4 plant as part of its decarbonization strategy, with a permanent shutdown expected next year. However, German regulator Federal Network Agency designated the plant as "systemically relevant" and did not authorize a full closure. Since mid-2021 the facility was a reserve power plant, producing no energy for the market.

Uniper is one of Europe's leading energy producing companies, headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

