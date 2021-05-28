German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the international isolation of Belarus with regard to the Ryanair airplane incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the international isolation of Belarus with regard to the Ryanair airplane incident.

"The Minsk regime must be isolated at the international level," Scholz said, as quoted by German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost on Friday.

According to him, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko violated international law by forcing the plane to land in Minsk.

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to be fake. One of the plane's passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport.

On Monday, the European Union recommended European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus in addition to calling for new sanctions against the country.