UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls For International Isolation Of Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International Isolation of Belarus

German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the international isolation of Belarus with regard to the Ryanair airplane incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the international isolation of Belarus with regard to the Ryanair airplane incident.

"The Minsk regime must be isolated at the international level," Scholz said, as quoted by German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost on Friday.

According to him, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko violated international law by forcing the plane to land in Minsk.

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to be fake. One of the plane's passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport.

On Monday, the European Union recommended European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus in addition to calling for new sanctions against the country.

Related Topics

German European Union Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

1 minute ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

1 minute ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Regulator Greenlights COVID Vaccine by China' ..

2 minutes ago

FBI Launches Own Inquiry Into Ryanair Incident in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.