Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany's trend of new infections has taken a worrying turn, the head of its disease control agency said Thursday, as the death toll to date crossed the grim milestone of 20,000.

"The rise in numbers is worrying," said Robert Koch Institute president Lothar Wieler, warning that after plateauing for a few weeks, "the course of infections could tip over again" into exponential growth.