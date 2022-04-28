UrduPoint.com

Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conflict In Ukraine - Financial Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

German energy company Wintershall Dea says it lost about 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) due to the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and other Russia-related damages amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, according to the company's quarterly financial report

"Q1 financial results impacted by the war in Ukraine, net loss of 1 billion due to Nord Stream 2 financing and other Russia related impairments of 1.5 billion," the report read.

The company said in the report that it had lost some 508 million euros from Russia-based subsidiaries of the company.

On March 2, Wintershall Dea said that it would write off its financing of Nord Stream 2 totaling around 1 billion euros and suspend oil and gas related projects in Russia.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Both the United States and Ukraine have strongly objected to the project, as Moscow urged the West to stop politicizing the Nord Stream 2 launch, arguing that such a commercial project is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukraine's allies, including the European Union, rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Germany ceased the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, forcing the Swiss-based pipeline operator company Nord Stream 2 AG to file for bankruptcy.

