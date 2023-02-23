MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) German energy company Wintershall Dea said on Thursday that it had completely written off its share in the Nord Stream project after the blasts at the gas pipelines.

"Due to the geopolitical situation, it is impossible to predict the timing and costs of restoring the gas transmission infrastructure and, consequently, Wintershall Dea has written off its investment in full," the company said in a statement.