Gershkovich's Parents Say Biden Promised To 'Do Whatever It Takes' To Release Their Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Gershkovich's Parents Say Biden Promised to 'Do Whatever It Takes' to Release Their Son

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The parents of detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden promised them to do everything possible to bring their son home from Russia.

"Biden spoke to us and gave us a promise to do whatever it takes," his mother Ella Milman told ABC in an interview.

She added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also promised them that he would not rest until he had brought home all Americans wrongfully detained overseas.

Gershkovich, a Moscow-based Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained since March 29 on espionage charges, which he, his employer, and the US government deny.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed last Friday that the US government had had discussions with the Kremlin about a potential prisoner swap, but there was still not a "clear pathway to a resolution."

