'Get Out Now': Kharkiv Region Evacuees Wait For Stranded Relatives
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Nina Kozyr looked around the courtyard of the evacuation centre in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, hoping for news of her parents
Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Nina Kozyr looked around the courtyard of the evacuation centre in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, hoping for news of her parents.
Aged 87 and 92, they had initially refused to flee their bombed-out village in Ukraine's northeast, where Russian forces launched a major ground assault last week.
"I'm all swelled up from crying every five minutes... My parents said: 'Go away, we are sick of you here,'" said Kozyr, who had begged them to leave with her.
Faced with thousands of invading Russian soldiers, fleeing may seem like the obvious decision.
But some locals, unwilling or unable to fathom a life beyond their village, are refusing to abandon their homes.
For their relatives standing by in Kharkiv, this means a long and fraught wait.
Phone service is patchy in war-torn areas, meaning hours without contact.
Adding to the anxiety, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of taking dozens of civilians prisoner in the area.
"Old people don't want to leave at all... that's it," Kozyr sighed.
Most of the people who stayed behind are over 70, said Katherina Lavrenko, a humanitarian manager at the Relief Coordination Center.
"Grandmas and grandpas... they think it will all end soon, that they will be able to stay at home (where) they have cats, goats, pigs, ducks," said Lavrenko.
Ukraine has evacuated almost 9,000 people in the week since Russian forces stormed across the border on May 10.
Russia says it has captured 12 villages in the Kharkiv region so far, with its troops still advancing.
- 'Should have listened' -
The Ukrainian volunteers and police evacuating people are legally forbidden from even trying to persuade people to come with them, Lavrenko said.
They need to wait for a request to evacuate -- even if it does not arrive until the very last minute.
Houses in Vovchansk were already burning when Oleksandr Stryzhakov heeded the calls of his wife and daughter to leave the city.
"I should have listened to my daughter! She was begging me to leave," the 68-year-old Stryzhakov told AFP.
Having survived a "terrifying" escape from the partially destroyed city with his son, Stryzhakov was sitting with his wife Valentyna on single beds in their dorm room.
All they had left with them were a few plastic bags, and some food packages from aid groups.
Valentyna arrived a few days earlier and had been walking up and down the corridors of the dorm, helplessly waiting for news.
She kept trying to call her husband and her son, shouting: "Get out now!" whenever it seemed they had a connection.
She had little doubt what finally pushed her husband out.
"Did you buy cigarettes?" she asked him, rolling her eyes as both smiled.
"I did! It's the most (important). If there's no cigarettes, it's death!" said Stryzhakov, laughing.
The reunited family could breathe a sigh of relief, but others were growing increasingly nervous amid reports of more Russian advances.
- 'Mum just called' -
Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces have begun destroying Vovchansk.
They have also accused them of capturing dozens of civilians to use as "human shields" to defend their command headquarters.
AFP was not able to immediately verify the claim.
Relatives of people who stayed behind were struggling to find out what was going on.
Kira Dzhafarova managed to get through to her mother, 85-year-old Valentina Radionova, in Vovchansk.
"Mum just called. We heard: I am fine," she told AFP via text message.
Dzhafarova couldn't make out anything else on the call. Then a neighbour of her mother said a bomb had landed near the house.
The blast had blocked the entrance, but Radionova could probably still have climbed through a window into her garden to leave.
But she did not want to hear anything about leaving her land, Dzhafarova told AFP.
Radionova had long looked for the perfect home next to the river.
"As soon as the water got warm, until the fall, she would swim. That's why she chose this particular house," she said.
In a garden, she "grew peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, eggplants, cherries, strawberries, raspberries -- everything."
She would prepare jars of jam to send to her grandchildren living in both Ukraine and Russia.
Dzhafarova, a trained psychiatrist, believed fear may have paralysed her mother and stopped her leaving the village.
She hoped she would yet change her mind, even if that meant going to live in Russia with her son.
Dzhafarova, who has stopped talking to her brother during the war, said she hoped her mother could "at least live" somewhere calmer.
"If she says 'yes, I'm ready to leave,' then we will do everything we can to get her out," she said.
brw/jc/rlp
Recent Stories
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..
Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date
For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department
Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag
Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb
DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates
More Stories From World
-
Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date34 minutes ago
-
For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away34 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag34 minutes ago
-
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fines34 minutes ago
-
Slovakia plunged into uncertainty after PM shooting34 minutes ago
-
King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace1 hour ago
-
Wounded Slovakia PM Fico undergoes new surgery57 minutes ago
-
Sweden boosts security after gunfire near Israeli embassy57 minutes ago
-
South Africa ends deadly building collapse rescue57 minutes ago
-
China ready to work with Arab states to carry forward friendship: Xi Jinping56 minutes ago
-
Russia presses offensive into Ukraine3 hours ago
-
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine3 hours ago