'Get this done', WHO chief urges pandemic accord talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The WHO chief on Friday begged countries negotiating a global agreement on handling future pandemics to "get this done", as they prepare for one final week of last-ditch talks.

World Health Organization member states have spent the last two years drafting an international accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

However, negotiations have gone into overtime -- and even that is now running out.

Countries decided to return Monday to the WHO headquarters in Geneva for a fortnight of do-or-die extra talks, to try to break the deadlock over issues such as equitable access to vaccines, and how to share data on emerging pathogens.

Five days in, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that for some, the agreement is either too specific, not specific enough, too strong, or too weak.

But he urged naysayers not to block everyone else from coming to a deal.

"I have one simple request: please, get this done," Tedros said, in a direct appeal in the negotiating room.

"I appreciate that it has been a difficult and sometimes painful process and that it's not over. I appreciate that all of you are making compromises you did not want to make.

"I recognise that there may be delegations who despite their good faith efforts, may not be in a position to join a consensus, but they have a choice: they can choose not to block consensus."