'Get This Done', WHO Chief Urges Pandemic Accord Talks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The WHO chief on Friday begged countries negotiating a global agreement on handling future pandemics to "get this done", as they prepare for one final week of last-ditch talks.
World Health Organization member states have spent the last two years drafting an international accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
However, negotiations have gone into overtime -- and even that is now running out.
Countries decided to return Monday to the WHO headquarters in Geneva for a fortnight of do-or-die extra talks, to try to break the deadlock over issues such as equitable access to vaccines, and how to share data on emerging pathogens.
Five days in, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that for some, the agreement is either too specific, not specific enough, too strong, or too weak.
But he urged naysayers not to block everyone else from coming to a deal.
"I have one simple request: please, get this done," Tedros said, in a direct appeal in the negotiating room.
"I appreciate that it has been a difficult and sometimes painful process and that it's not over. I appreciate that all of you are making compromises you did not want to make.
"I recognise that there may be delegations who despite their good faith efforts, may not be in a position to join a consensus, but they have a choice: they can choose not to block consensus."
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From World
-
Canada arrests three over killing of Sikh activist: media8 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results12 seconds ago
-
Lakers fire head coach Ham after NBA playoff ouster20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated1 hour ago
-
Dams strain as water, death toll, rise in south Brazil2 hours ago
-
Rafah assault 'could lead to a bloodbath': WHO chief2 hours ago
-
USA include former Kiwi all-rounder in T20 World Cup squad2 hours ago
-
Spanish beauty group Puig makes market debut2 hours ago
-
Israel trade freeze aimed at forcing Gaza truce: Erdogan3 hours ago
-
Debutant Tanzid powers Bangladesh win over Zimbabwe3 hours ago
-
Panama to vote in presidential election with 8 contenders3 hours ago
-
Trump trial ends second week of combustible testimony3 hours ago