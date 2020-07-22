MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Developing the COVID-19 vaccine in the next several months is unrealistic despite several candidates already reaching Phrase 3 trials, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said on Wednesday, adding that the first vaccines were more likely to be available in the first half of next year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) official, before giving the coronavirus vaccine to the population, the organization should make sure that the vaccine is safe and effective.

"So the idea that we are going to have a vaccine in two or three months and then all of a sudden this virus is going to go away ” I would love to be here saying that to you, but that's just not realistic. And it's really important that we're realistic in our expectations," Ryan said during a virtual question-and-answer session, adding that the WHO is speeding up the vaccine development as much as possible.

Ryan also welcomed the fact that more and more vaccine candidates are entering Phase 3 trials, and none of them are failing so far.

"What is positive, I think, is that of the four or five of those [vaccine candidates moving into phase three trials] none have failed so far. So pretty much all the vaccines in the platform that have come through phase one and two trials have all made great in terms of safety and in their ability to generate an immune response," Ryan said.

Ryan added that not losing candidates during the vaccine development is rare, and thus "we are making good progress."

The health official also said that positive results were made on the development of drugs for treating those already infected with the coronavirus, as well, as more medicines enter WHO's trials.

Phase 3 trials for a candidate vaccine are the largest and can include up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories. A candidate vaccine is ready to move into industrial production if this phase provides clear and definitive evidence of its safety and efficacy.

On a global scale, the WHO has so far confirmed over 14.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 612,000 related deaths.